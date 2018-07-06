News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

PASTOR

Reverend William D. Corcoran, to Pastor, Saint Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport, and Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport, effective June 25, 2018.

Reverend Paul C. Fontanella, from Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, to Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, effective June 25, 2018.

PASTOR EMERITUS

Monsignor Stephen D. McGough, from Pastor, Saint Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport, and Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport, to Pastor Emeritus, Saint Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport, and Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport, effective June 25, 2018.

RETIREMENT

Reverend Michael J. Zipay, from Senior Priest, Saint Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport, and Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport, to Retirement, effective June 25, 2018.

LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Reverend Alfred J. Vito, from Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Matamoras, and Saint Patrick Parish, Milford, to Leave of Absence for reasons of health pro tem, effective June 25, 2018.