News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Senior Priest

Reverend Stephen A. Krawontka, from Senior Priest, Saint Patrick Parish, Scranton, to Senior Priest, Our Lady, Help of Christians Parish, Dorrance, and Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top, effective November 25, 2017.

Leave of Absence

Reverend Michael S. Drevitch, from Assistant Pastor, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, to Leave of Absence, effective November 25, 2017.

Permanent Deacons

(effective November 25, 2017)

Deacon Carl S. Albright, to diaconal ministry at Ascension Parish, Forest City/Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount.

Deacon Paul J. Cooper, Jr., to diaconal ministry at Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale.

Deacon Herbert W. Cruikshank, to diaconal ministry at Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke.

Deacon Andrew A. Fazio, Sr., to diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.

Deacon Maxime E. Francois, to diaconal ministry at Saint John Parish, East Stroudsburg.

Deacon Michael M. Golubiewski, to diaconal ministry at Saint Nicholas Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Deacon Leonard Jinselli, Jr., to diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Victory Parish, Tannersville.

Deacon Ronald D. Maida, to diaconal ministry at Saint Lawrence Parish, Great Bend/Saint Martin Parish, Jackson/Saint John Parish, Susquehanna.

Deacon John P. Musyt, to diaconal ministry at Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant/Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop.

Deacon James M. Rebarchick, to diaconal ministry at Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland/Saint Patrick Parish, White Haven.

Deacon Robert J. Warnock, to diaconal ministry at Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel.