News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

PASTOR

Monsignor David L. Tressler, from Sacramental Minister, Saint Rita’s Parish, Gouldsboro, to Pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, effective October 30, 2017. Monsignor Tressler will continue to serve as Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Schools, Superintendent of Schools.

ASSISTANT PASTOR

Reverend Michael S. Drevitch, from Assistant Pastor, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, to Assistant Pastor, Our Lady, Help of Christians Parish, Dorrance, and Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top, effective November 25, 2017.

RETIREMENT

Reverend Kevin P. Mulhern from Senior Priest, Our Lady, Help of Christians Parish, Dorrance, and Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top, to Early Retirement for Reasons of Health, effective November 25, 2017.

SACRAMENTAL MINISTER

Reverend Kevin P. Mulhern will serve as Sacramental Minister, Saint Rita Parish, Gouldsboro, effective November 25, 2017.