News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT

Reverend Shane L. Kirby, from Pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn; Chancellor and Episcopal Vicar for Canonical Affairs; to service at the Congregation for the Clergy for a period of five years, at the request of the Holy See. Father Kirby’s appointments in the Diocese of Scranton will conclude on October 30, 2017, and his service in Rome will begin in November, 2017.

Ms. Linda E. Price, J.C.L., to Chancellor in the Diocese of Scranton, effective November 1, 2017.

ASSISTANT PASTOR

Reverend John J. Chmil, from Leave of Absence to Assistant Pastor, Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg, effective October 24, 2017.

Reverend Joseph J. Mosley, from Assistant Pastor, Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg, to Assistant Pastor, Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, effective October 24, 2017.

Reverend Jaime Perez Restrepo, from Archdiocese of Medellin, Colombia, to Assistant Pastor, St. Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg, and Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, effective September 22, 2017. Father Restrepo will reside at St. Matthew’s Rectory, East Stroudsburg.