News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

PASTOR

Reverend Joseph P. Elston, from Chaplain and Dean of Students, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Sacramental Minister, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, to Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, effective June 26, 2017. Father Elston will continue to serve as Chaplain to Marywood University and Chaplain of the Diocesan Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities.

Father Simon Harkins, F.S.S.P., to Pastor, St. Michael’s Parish, Scranton, effective July 1, 2017.

Reverend Andrew Kurovsky, from Senior Priest, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, to Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, effective September 20, 2017.

Reverend Leo J. McKernan, from Senior Priest, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, to Pastor, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, effective June 26, 2017.

PASTOR EMERITUS

Monsignor John J. Bendik, from Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, to Pastor Emeritus, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, effective June 26, 2017.

Monsignor Peter P. Madus, from Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, to Pastor Emeritus, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, effective September 20, 2017.

Reverend James E. McGahagan, from Pastor, St. Andrew’s Parish, Wilkes-Barre, to Pastor Emeritus, St. Andrew’s Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective July 6, 2017.

Reverend Joseph S. Sitko, from Pastor, St. Mary’s Parish, Waymart, to Pastor Emeritus, St. Mary’s Parish, Waymart, effective July 6, 2017.

ASSISTANT PASTOR

Reverend Jackson Pinhero, OS.J., from Administrator, St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, to Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, and St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, effective June 26, 2017.

PARISH LIFE COORDINATOR

Deacon Edward T. Kelly, from Diaconal Ministry, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and Director, Pontifical Mission Societies, to Parish Life Coordinator, St. Mary’s Parish, Waymart. As Parish Life Coordinator, Deacon Kelly will provide on-site pastoral care in the absence of a pastor. Reverend Joseph S. Sitko will serve as Sacramental Minister, providing Mass and the other sacraments on a regular basis. Reverend Richard E. Czachor, V.E., Episcopal Regional Vicar for the Eastern Pastoral Region, will serve as Priest Moderator. Effective July 6, 2017.

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT

Reverend Brian J.T. Clarke, to Director, Pontifical Mission Societies, effective July 6, 2017. Father Clarke will continue to serve as Pastor, Ascension Parish, Forest City, and St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount.

Father José Zepeda, F.S.S.P., from Pastor, St. Michael’s Parish, Scranton, to ministry within the Fraternity’s new Apostolate in the Diocese of Fresno, at the direction of his North American District Superior, effective July 1, 2017.

LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Reverend John J. Chmil, from Pastor, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, to Leave of Absence, effective June 1, 2017.