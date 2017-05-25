News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

PASTOR

Reverend John C. Lambert, to Pastor, Saint Benedict Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective July 6, 2017. Father Lambert will continue to serve as Pastor, SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Plains.

PASTOR EMERITUS

Reverend Joseph A. Kearney, from Pastor, Saint Benedict Parish, Wilkes-Barre, to Pastor Emeritus, Saint Benedict Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective July 6, 2017.

SENIOR PRIEST

Reverend Kevin P. Mulhern, from Pastor, Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Hanover Township, to Senior Priest, Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top, effective July 6, 2017.

Reverend James T. Tracy, to Senior Priest, Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport, and Saint Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport, and Sacramental ministry support at Saint Thomas Parish, Elkland, and Saint Peter Parish, Wellsboro, effective May 30, 2017.

PARISH LIFE COORDINATOR

Deacon William F. Behm, to Parish Life Coordinator, Saint Andrew Parish, Wilkes-Barre. As Parish Life Coordinator, Deacon Behm will provide on-site pastoral care in the absence of a pastor. Reverend Joseph A. Kearney will serve as Sacramental Minister providing Mass and the other sacraments on a regular basis. Reverend John V. Polednak, V.E., Episcopal Regional Vicar for the Southern Pastoral Region, will serve as Priest Moderator. Effective July 6, 2017.

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT

Reverend Jeffrey D. Tudgay, from Assistant Pastor, Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top, to Graduate Studies in Canon Law at the Catholic University of America, Washington, DC, effective, July 6, 2017.