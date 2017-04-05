News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Pastor

Reverend David W. Bechtel, to Pastor, Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkland, effective May 1, 2017. Father Bechtel will remain Pastor of Saint Peter’s Parish, Wellsboro.

Reverend John B. Boyle, from Pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, to Pastor, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, effective June 1, 2017.

Reverend Richard J. Cirba, from Administrator, pro tem, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, to Pastor, Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Hanover Township, effective July 6, 2017.

Reverend Gregory F. Loughney, from Parochial Vicar, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, to Pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, effective June 1, 2017

Administrator

Reverend Walter E. Jenkins, C.S.C., to Administrator, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, effective July 6, 2017. Father Jenkins will continue to serve as the Superior of the Holy Cross Congregation at King’s College where he will reside.

Reverend Jackson Pinhero, O.S.J., from Assistant Pastor, Saint Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, to Administrator, pro tem, Saint Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, effective April 24, 2017.

Pastor Emeritus

Reverend Paul M. Mullen, from Pastor, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, to Pastor Emeritus, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, effective April 24, 2017.