News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Pastor & Chaplain

Reverend Alex J. Roche, S.T.L., from Assistant Pastor, Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, to Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, effective January 9, 2017. Father Roche is also appointed to serve as Chaplain, Misericordia University, Dallas, effective January 9, 2017.

Assistant Pastor

Reverend Jackson Pinhero, O.S.J., to Assistant Pastor, Saint Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, effective January 9, 2017.

Senior Priest

Reverend Stephen A. Krawontka, from Administrator, Saint Patrick Parish, Scranton, to Senior Priest, Saint Patrick Parish, Scranton, effective January 9, 2017.

Reverend Andrew Kurovsky, from Senior Priest, Saint Patrick Parish, Scranton, to Senior Priest, Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, effective January 9, 2017.

Reverend Leo J. McKernan, from Leave of Absence for Reasons of Health, to Senior Priest, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, effective January 9, 2017.