News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Monsignor David L. Tressler, from Superintendent of Schools, effective, November 2, 2018. Monsignor Tressler will continue to serve as Pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Parish, Jermyn.

CHAPLAIN

Reverend Richard Rojas, from Administrator, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Dushore, to Chaplain, Mercy Center, Dallas, effective November 5, 2018.

RETIREMENT FOR REASONS OF HEALTH

Reverend Leo J. McKernan, from Pastor, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, to retirement for reasons of health, effective November 12, 2018.