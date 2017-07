His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointment, effective as indicated:

Special Assignment

Reverend Alex J. Roche, S.T.L., to Chaplain, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre, effective July 6, 2017. Father Roche will continue to serve as Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, and Chaplain, Misericordia University, Dallas.