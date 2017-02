His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointment, effective as indicated:

ADMINISTRATOR

Reverend Richard J. Cirba, from Senior Priest, Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Hanover Township, and Senior Priest, Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, to Administrator pro tem, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, effective January 27, 2017.