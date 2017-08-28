News/Press Releases

Rev. Charles J. Cummings, who has recounted stories about his many years as a priest in a recently published book, will be signing copies of it on Friday, September 1, from 5-9 p.m. at the new Heaven and Earth gift shop that now occupies the space of the former Guild store at 400 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

The book signing coincides with First Friday activities in the city and the opening of La Festa Italiana on nearby Courthouse Square. Patrons can bring copies of the book for Father Cummings to sign; the book will also be available for purchase that evening.

In Love, Laughter and Living Saints, the 75-year-old retired priest offers a variety of short stories about his experiences in ministry and the people he encountered along the way. He describes the book as a personal recollection of 1950s Catholic school days, seminary struggles and 50 years of parish happenings, characterized by inspiration and faith.

Father Cummings, ordained in 1968, has served in many locations of the Diocese.

He held pastoral assignments at St. Mary Parish in Dunmore, St. Jude Parish in Mountaintop, and St. John Neumann Parish in Lord’s Valley. He was chaplain at the former Mercy Hospital in Scranton for 11 years and directed the Diocesan office of the Propagation of the Faith.

For the last 20 years he has been in the Williamsport area at Ascension-Holy Rosary Churches and then after the consolidation with St. Joseph the Worker he became pastor of Immaculate Conception, Bastress and St. Luke’s Jersey Shore. For the last few years he has been assisting the churches of Lycoming County as an extra priest in the area.

In addition to the Heaven and Earth gift shop, Love, Laughter and Living Saints is available at Bedwick’s Pharmacy & Gifts in Wilkes-Barre, Otto’s Book Store in Williamsport (www.ottobookstore.com) and online on Nook (Barnes and Noble) and Kindle (Amazon).