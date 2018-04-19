News/Press Releases

Education, awareness key components of safe environment program

VIRTUS Protecting God’s Children Program has trained 28,677 people in Diocese

One of the key elements of a safe environment program is awareness – awareness of the dangers of child sexual abuse and how to recognize, report, and ultimately prevent it.

Beginning in 2003, the Diocese of Scranton implemented a multi-faceted national program called VIRTUS Protecting God’s Children. Sessions, which include videos and discussions, have been conducted throughout the 11 counties of the Diocese. Participants receive educational materials and continue their training by completing regular online lessons.

Since the inception of the VIRTUS program, 28,677 clergy, religious, staff, youth program volunteers, teachers, parents and other adults have been trained.

“It is my belief that we can prevent child abuse if we understand the issue and make a commitment to become involved. Providing education thru the VIRTUS Protecting God’s Children Program is a critical first step,” says Kathy Bolinski, Safe Environment Coordinator for the Diocese.

Kathy notes that sexual abuse is a difficult topic to discuss, and for many of the attendees, it is new and troubling information. However, she says, “caring adults must understand that they can and should intervene as soon as possible. The VIRTUS program addresses this issue in a sensitive manner. By providing the training, the Diocese of Scranton endeavors to inform and educate everyone who interacts with youth. It is both a moral and legal obligation.”

The success of the VIRTUS program is due in large measure to the many individuals who have volunteered to serve as facilitators, presenting the information to others at parish, school and other sites throughout the Diocese.

“I am blessed to have the assistance of many concerned individuals – their work is vital in our efforts to create strategies that protect children,” Kathy says.

Mariel Consagra, a parishioner of Saint Ann’s Basilica in Scranton and an experienced CCD teacher, says she thoroughly enjoys being a VIRTUS facilitator and feels it is a highly valuable and informative program.

“I have received many comments, even years after the presentation, by people who feel as strongly as I do about the benefits of this program,” she says. “They left a bit more secure in their new roles as protectors of God’s children in a very challenging world.”

Jennifer Frye’s experience as a VIRTUS facilitator for five years has also been very positive: “The vast majority of those taking the class have told me, either in person or in their evaluations, that they were so glad they took the training, because it really opened their eyes to a problem that most people don’t even think about. (Even for those who came reluctantly just to fulfill the requirement), by the end of the training, they have changed their minds because they did feel they received some valuable information.”

Jennifer, who is Director of Religious Education at Resurrection Parish in Muncy and married to Deacon Steve Frye, the deacon and pastoral associate at Saint Ann’s Parish in Williamsport, says “most people are glad to have learned the material; many are also shocked at the material, because, as we know, if you are not a child molester, you don’t think like a child molester. Most feel that the presentation is very well done, as do I.”

Through his work with children at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center for the past 33 years, currently as Executive Director, Mark Soprano has had to report a few instances of child sexual abuse, in each case committed by a family member. Other family members were shocked to hear the stories their children were telling. They were unaware of the warning signs that they could have seen if given the proper knowledge.

“I felt it was important to become involved and help spread the word about the signs of and prevention of the sexual abuse of children. Seeing this and the number of children we serve here at the CYC, it was a great opportunity for me to make a difference and maybe save a child from a terrible experience,” says Mark about his decision to become a VIRTUS facilitator.

Participants have told him they never thought of the many factors involved in child sexual abuse, and are outraged to see how perpetrators manipulate children and their parents. Each session brings new personalities, new topics and some fruitful discussions on issues facing our children today.

Mark recalls one participant who became very emotional and had to leave the room during the videos. She returned and explained that she was a victim of sexual abuse as a child at the hands of a family member. She was very open with the entire group and shared her experience with everyone – it was a very sad, yet eye-opening session.

“Overall, being a facilitator has been a very fulfilling experience,” Mark says “I’ve been able to meet many people from throughout the Diocese; most are very thankful for the information and grateful that the program is available to them.”

Addie Rocco’s past and present career and educational backgrounds made her a “great fit” to serve as a VIRTUS facilitator. She was in law enforcement for over 15 years, most of them as a Scranton Police Officer, including a position as a School Resource Officer stationed at the Scranton State School for the Deaf.

Now she is the Director of Mission Integration and Spiritual Care at Saint Mary’s Villa Campus in Elmhurst and a member of Saint Eulalia’s Parish in Roaring Brook Township, where she is a cantor and Eucharistic Minister. In May of 2017, she earned a master’s degree in theology from Loyola University in partnership with the Diocese of Scranton’s Formation for Servant Leadership program.

“I am a mother of four beautiful daughters. They say it takes a village to raise a child and I believe that it takes a community to protect our children,” Addie says. “I truly enjoy the proactive approach to the VIRTUS training. The program focuses on becoming aware of your surroundings and watching for warning signs. It is exactly what every parent and volunteer working with children should be trained to do as well as every grandparent.”

The VIRTUS videos make a great impact on the participants, she notes, especially as survivors of abuse give testimony and two offenders tell about their abuse and how they would groom their victims over a period of time.

“Many participants have come up to me after the training, relieved to have tools of knowledge to help combat child abuse,” Addie says. “The VIRTUS Program focuses on safety measures and warning signals to stop abuse before it starts. And knowledge is power.”

That power, the VIRTUS facilitators hope, will help to break the silence about sexual abuse and prevent children from becoming victims.

As Mark Soprano notes, “We may never see that or be able to measure it, but by offering the VIRTUS Program, we can say that many more adults are educated about the signs of child sexual abuse, and maybe someday they can use that information to prevent a child from enduring a terrible experience in their young lives.”

Diocese of Scranton Maintains Comprehensive Child Protection Program

The Diocese of Scranton remains firmly committed to offering pastoral care to survivors of sexual abuse and maintaining a comprehensive array of policies and programs to protect children.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said, “We offer our support, compassion and assistance to help survivors of sexual abuse achieve healing. We remain vigilant and firmly committed to doing everything we can to prevent abuse within our Church, parishes, school communities, and Diocesan run facilities.”

Our mission is to create safe environments for children through education and prevention programs, and establishing policies that clearly set standards of behavior regarding contact with minors. These endeavors include: