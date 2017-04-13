News/Press Releases

Pennsylvania Catholic Conference

ACTION ALERT

Contact Your State Senator Regarding EITC & OSTC Scholarships

Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs have enabled tuition assistance for thousands of students in our Catholic schools through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation.

House Bill 250 proposes to increase tax credits available under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program by $50 million (raising it to $175 million) and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program by $25 million (raising it to $75 million). It passed the PA House of Representatives with a strong 147-39 vote. Now it will be considered by the state Senate.

The EITC and the OSTC programs have always achieved bipartisan support and have been acclaimed as two of the best educational programs Pennsylvania offers.

Please urge your State Senator to invest in success and support the expansion of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs by voting YES on HB 250. Click here to send a message today.