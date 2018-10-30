News/Press Releases

Brothers and sisters – Peace to you from the Catholic community of northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.

On Sunday morning, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the Jewish community of Pittsburgh and around the world following the slaughter of eleven faithful souls at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

“May the Most High welcome into His peace those who have died; comfort their families; and sustain those who were wounded.” The Pope went on to say what we all know in our hearts and what we all want you – our Jewish brothers and sisters – to know, “We are all wounded by this inhuman act of violence. May the Lord help us to extinguish the hotbeds of hatred that are developing in our societies, strengthening the sense of humanity respect for life, moral and civil values, and the holy fear of God, who is love and the Father of all.”

The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue was a cowardly act of violence abhorrent to all people of good will. Those killed and injured represented the best of who we are: people of faith gathered to pray and to celebrate the birth of a child, and synagogue leaders and law enforcement officers responding to the ensuing violence with no concern for their own safety – only the well-being of the people entrusted to their care.

Frighteningly, like far too many attacks in recent years, at houses of worship – synagogues and mosques and churches – at schools and theatres and shopping areas, this attack was an attack upon us all! We are ALL vulnerable. Like never before, we are ALL potential victims of hatred.

Yet, you – our neighbors and friends in the Jewish community, our brothers and sisters in faith – you have known far too much suffering in your history, a suffering that tragically has yet to be eradicated from our world.

This coming Sunday in the scripture passages that will be proclaimed in Catholic churches throughout the world, we will listen to the words of Deuteronomy – the Shema Yisrael – “Hear, O Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord alone! … Therefore, you shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your strength.” And we will also listen to words from the gospel of Saint Mark, as Jesus proclaims not only the Shema Yisrael, but also cherished words from Leviticus reminding us all, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Yes, anti-Semitism must be condemned with words and gestures and legal remedies for hate crimes. But words and gestures and legislation are not enough. This is a scourge that can only be extinguished when people of every land and nation – including ourselves and beginning with us – are courageous enough to peer into our hearts to assess the depth of our love and our common origin in God.

May we – everyone one of us – embrace the great commandment to love generously and selflessly. In so doing, may we model for this broken world of ours the vision for creation that God entrusted to us, who are made in his image and likeness, and sow seeds for justice, righteousness and peace.

My friends, the Catholic community of the Diocese of Scranton stands with you – our beloved brothers and sisters – during this time of grief, fear and pain.

May God grant peace to those who have died, healing to the injured, and comfort to you, his chosen ones! Amen.