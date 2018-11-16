News/Press Releases

Job Description: Diocesan Secretary for Communications

Office: Communications Secretariat

Reports To: The Bishop and Vicar General/Moderator of the Curia

OVERVIEW

The Diocesan Secretary for Communications coordinates the communications activities of the Diocese of Scranton including print and electronic media, social and digital media, internal communications, public relations, and statements by the Bishop or Diocese. The Diocesan Secretary for Communications carries out these responsibilities by: 1) Developing and implementing strategic communications initiatives; 2) Supervising staff responsible for the communication ministries of the Diocese.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Advise the Bishop and other senior Diocesan leaders of developments in the field of communications to identify potential opportunities for the Diocese and manage the impact on operational and mission effectiveness in a manner that demonstrates sound stewardship

Plan and implement proactive media strategies; prepare and distribute media releases, statements, fact sheets, presentations, and informational resources; identify and train media spokespersons for specialized topics as needed; maintain fruitful relationships and credibility with a wide variety of media outlets and personnel in the eleven counties of the Diocese

Provide oversight of the day-to-day operations of the Communications personnel

Formulation and maintenance of the annual budget for the Communications Secretariat

Establish, approve, and monitor the cost centers within the Communications Office

Provide direction and policy for the communications initiatives of the Diocese

Provide direction and policy for The Catholic Light, the Diocesan Newspaper

Provide direction and policy for the Diocesan television ministry

Provide direction and policy for Diocesan social and digital media

In consultation with the Bishop and Vicar General/Moderator of the Curia, provide direction and policy for internal and external communications, policies and procedures for media relations, crisis communications, and public relations of the Diocese and Bishop

Serve as chief contact for media inquiries of the Diocese and the Bishop

Represent the Diocese in media and professional communications associations

Advise Diocesan Secretaries and management in creating communications plans to stimulate public interest and gain support for the Diocese’s programs and priorities

Serve as liaison to government and civic groups

Lead the strategic planning for, and development of, the Diocesan web presence to preserve high quality, user-friendly, and relevant digital communications

Provide assistance to Diocesan Parishes, Schools, and Agencies with communication needs.

Provide the leadership and vision necessary to insure the image of the Diocese of Scranton and all of its outreach efforts are handled authentically, transparently, professionally, and is always consistent with Catholic Church teachings

Promote Diocesan news/events through the secular media

Produce Bishop’s video messages

Provides oversight to The Catholic Light and reviews each edition of the newspaper prior to printing

Oversee the Diocesan website including overall design and content updates

Represent the Diocese on the Communications Department of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference (appointed by the Bishop)

Serve on various Diocesan committees (as needed) to assist in event planning and communications strategy

Represent the Diocese through service to various community organizations

Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism/Communications or related field; a Master’s degree preferred.

Actively practicing Catholic in good standing who is a member of a Parish faith community and has an understanding of and commitment to the Church’s teachings, vision and values

Able to satisfactorily complete background checks and training applicable to Diocesan requirements

Five to Ten years’ experience managing communications with significant public image

Ability to present ideas in a cogent, understandable, and compelling manner both orally and in writing

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Proven record as writer and editor

Excellent communication skills and professional poise in speaking to, and interacting with, the media and other audiences in high pressured situations; an ability to foster trust and respect from peers, subordinates, and members of the media community

Demonstrated ability to communicate Church teaching and knowledge of Catholic history, hierarchy, and current public policy issues. Knowledge of the documents of the Second Vatican Council, Universal Catechism, and ecclesiastical writings

Proven ability to leading teams, execute goals, manage budgets, and operations

The ability to provide objectivity and respect confidences when dealing with sensitive issues

COMPETENCIES:

High level of practical experience with Microsoft Office programs including PowerPoint, Publisher, Adobe Creative Suite and website maintenance software

Knowledge of managing website content and social media channels and corresponding analytics

Strong public speaking and written communication skills

Able to maintain high levels of confidentiality, professionalism and integrity

Able to present self in a professional manner in both appearance and communication

Able to provide accurate information while working under strict deadlines

High level of proofreading skills

Excellent organizational skills

Detail oriented

Problem solving ability

Interested applicants are asked to send a cover letter with salary requirements and a complete resume with a minimum of three (3) references by November 30, 2018 to:

James Burke

Diocesan Secretary for Human Resources

300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, Pa. 18503

Or email Jim-Burke@dioceseofscranton.org